(Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

Avalanche Canada warns of risks on B.C. South Coast following storm

Warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains

Avalanche Canada is warning of a “considerable” risk across British Columbia’s south coast for parts of this week.

The agency warning covers alpine, treeline and below-treeline sections on south coast mountains for Tuesday and Thursday.

It says recent storm slabs could likely be triggered by human activity in the area.

The forecaster cautioned those heading to the mountains to be wary of any signs of instability like “cracking, whumphing or recent avalanches as indicators to back off into lower-angle or less wind-loaded terrain.”

Over the weekend, the agency says loose dry and soft slab avalanches were set off.

Conditions are expected to slightly improve Wednesday before a return to “considerable” on Thursday.

—The Canadian Press

