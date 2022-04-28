Author’s book tour scheduled to land at Creston Valley Public Library

A Columbia Basin novelist is bringing her book tour to the Creston Valley.

Valemount author Maureen Brownlee has now written two works – “Loggers’ Daughters” in 2013 and new release “Cambium Blue” in 2022.

A former journalist for 10 years, she worked as publisher, editor, reporter, photographer, graphic designer, and janitor for a weekly community newspaper. She studied literature and creative writing at University of British Columbia and the Open University.

In the spring of 2020, Brownlee applied to the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA) for a touring grant to promote “Cambium Blue”.

The story is about a small interior lumber town, a pine beetle epidemic, a shuttered sawmill, and three disparate characters. A young single mom, a beleaguered weekly newspaper publisher, and an aged junk collector each have their own crisis looming.

With the novel now in bookstores, Brownlee has set off on the CKCA-funded Columbia Basin tour and will arrive at the Creston Valley Public Library on Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

During the literary evening, Brownlee will be reading and chatting along with Creston author, Luanne Armstrong.

Armstrong recently released her latest work “Going to Ground: Essays on Aging, Chronic Pain and the Healing Power of Nature”.

“This will be a great chance for networking with our writer’s community,” said Armstrong.

An important aspect of Brownlee’s tour is collaborating with other local writers. When she applied for the CKCA grant, she included this idea in her application to improve her chances of receiving funds.

“I had no idea how much fun it was going to turn out to be,” said Brownlee.

“Several Basin authors also have new books either just out or anticipated, so it’s been a good opportunity for all of us.”

Brownlee hopes those who attend the event at the library will enjoy the format.

“I always say that the only thing better than writing is talking about writing,” she said.

“We will each read a bit, chat about writing, and then open it up for questions about the books or writing or publishing. I hope it will be an entertaining and interesting literary evening for everyone.”

Before the evening chat, Brownlee is leading a free mini-workshop for writers from 1 to 4 p.m. To get involved, email her at maureen.brownlee@gmail.com.

