The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says a nine-year-old B.C. boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke is the face of the climate crisis in Canada. The St. Mary’s wildfire is shown in this handout image provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Asthmatic B.C. boy who died amid wildfire smoke called ‘face of climate crisis’

B.C. doctors group says Carter Vigh’s death underscores urgent need to protect vulnerable people

The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says a nine-year-old B.C. boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke is the face of the climate crisis in Canada.

The group’s president, Dr. Melissa Lem, says Carter Vigh’s death underscores the urgent need to better protect vulnerable people from the effects of wildfires and other climate change-driven emergencies.

Lem says the tragedy also shows how critical it is to reduce our use of fossil fuels, which in turn drive climate change that can trigger wildfires.

Yesterday, the B.C. Coroner’s office posted a public safety bulletin confirming it is investigating Carter’s death.

It said as the province experiences greater impacts from the effects of climate change, people are learning more about the risks of wildfire smoke and extreme heat.

The bulletin said that smoke from wildfires is especially dangerous for children, older people and those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions.

