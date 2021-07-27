A small fire burns near Salmo’s welcome sign on Saturday. RCMP are investigating a series of fires that may have been deliberately set near the village. Photo: Jessica Brown

Arson suspected as series of fires set around Salmo

RCMP say they are investigating seven different small blazes

Salmo RCMP is investigating a series of brush fires near the village that are believed to have been deliberately set.

Police and the Salmo Fire Department responded to four fires located northwest of the village at the intersection of Highway 3 and 6 on Saturday.

In a statement issued Tuesday, RCMP say they are investigating the possibility of arson. A man wearing tan-coloured pants was spotted by fire crews fleeing the area on foot.

Our investigators have been working diligently on this case, and have seized physical evidence from the fire scenes, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District. Fire crews worked fast to extinguish each of the fires, before they could spread.

Three more fires were discovered since Saturday.

One was reported early Monday morning at the end of Lagoon Road, another was found at about 4:30 p.m. later that day on the Bombi Pass, and a third shortly after again at the intersection of Highway 3 and 6.

Police say they are investigating if all seven fires are linked.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

