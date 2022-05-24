Arson-damaged chairlift at Kimberley Alpine Resort on track for winter operation

Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on the rebuild project of their Northstar Chairlift which was rendered inoperable by an arsonist on opening day last season. KAR photo.

Kimberley Alpine Resort may be closed for the season, but a lot is happening behind the scenes. Following last year’s devastating arson that put the Northstar Quad chair out of commission just one day into the 2021-22 season, the resort immediately placed orders for the components needed for their rebuild, and a May 19 update indicates that everything is on track to have it operational in time for winter 2022.

The main components required for the rebuild project include the drives or electronic devices needed to control the speed and braking of the chairlift, the programmable logic controller (PLC), which is the computer system responsible for the information coming from various safety and control systems of the lift, and the communication lines that connect those systems from top to bottom.

KAR said that these components are due to arrive at the Leitner-Poma facility in Kelowna, B.C. over the course of the next few months, where they will then be assembled and programmed to control the lift. After that, everything will be delivered to Kimberley and installed into a newly rebuilt lift control building with all components then connected to the Northstar chair.

“It is hard to give an exact timeline of this process,” KAR said in a social media post, “but Leitner-Poma has generously prioritized the rebuilding of our lift in their production schedule and all efforts are being made to ensure that the Northstar will be running before next winter.”



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter