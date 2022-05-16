A student poses with their chick habitat. (Submitted)

ARES Report: Spring chicken extravaganza

From Adam Robertson Elementary School

On April 11, Adam Robertson Elementary School (ARES) students were treated to an afternoon of excitement.

They were told in advance to bring recycling supplies for a special activity, but they had no idea 315 baby chicks were waiting outside to find their owners. We had some energetic Parent Advisory Council members fill plastic eggs with tiny baby chicks and hide them all over the school grounds for this project. No, the chicks weren’t real, but these little creatures became the responsibility of each student for four days. We knew they would experience a sense of ownership, show great care and empathy, and ensure the little chickens were well cared for.

We began the afternoon with our first assembly in two years, which the intermediate students attended. We showed the older students a slideshow, reminding them of the important role they would play with the younger students, and then the Spring Chicken Hunt began. After picking up their younger buddies, the whole school ventured outside to search for the baby chicks.

Students buddied up for the chick hunt. (Submitted)

Just as we knew they would, the older students supported their younger partners to find their eggs. Back into the school they went for an afternoon of creativity. Thanks to all of the ARES families, our kids were well-prepared with such a variety of recycling, craft supplies, and natural items found outside. We were amazed at the level of engagement throughout the school. From kindergarten through to Grade 7, students were focused on constructing homes for their new responsibilities.

Adam Robertson Elementary School students got creative with their new pets. (Submitted)

For the remainder of the week, the students worked hard to make their pets feel safe and loved. This activity incorporated all four of the Circle of Courage values, (a model we use at ARES to help develop long-term resilience in our students): Belonging, Generosity, Independence, and Mastery. However, learning to give, show some care, support others, and be responsible for something other than oneself, most definitely triggered the “Generosity” domain in so many of our students for the four-day venture.

Adam Robertson Elementary School is located at 421 9 Ave. N. in Creston, B.C. For more information, please contact the school office at 250-428-2051 or visit ares.sd8.bc.ca. Darryl Adams is the school principal, and Tanya Christenson is vice principal.

Creston Valley

