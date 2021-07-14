Area restriction in effect for Akokli, Redding Creek areas

In the interest of public and responder safety, an area restriction will be going into effect Wednesday

As of noon on Wednesday, July 14 an area restriction will be in effect for the Akokli and Redding Creek areas due to wildfires in the Kootenay Lake and Cranbrook zones. (BC Wildfire File)

As of noon on Wednesday, July 14 an area restriction will be in effect for the Akokli and Redding Creek areas due to wildfires in the Kootenay Lake and Cranbrook zones.

The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the Akokli Creek and Redding Creek wildfires, and in the interest of public and responder safety, an area restriction will be going into effect, said BC Wildfire in a release.

The Akokli Creek fire is about 7.5 kilometres northeast of Boswell while the Redding Creek fire is about 14 kilometres northeast of the community of Boswell.

As of Wednesday, the Akokli Creek fire is listed at 95 hectares and out of control. The Redding Creek fire is listed at 100 hectares, also out of control.

The BC Wildfire service listed the following as part of the area restriction:

• Commencing at highway 3a Junction of Gray Creek Pass Forest Service Road (FSR), south to the junction of Sanca Creek and highway 3a , east following Sanca Creek to the height of land east of Jackson Peak, then north following the height of land to Redding Creek FSR.

• West on the Redding Creek FSR to the Gray Creek Pass FSR, continuing to the commencement point at highway 3a.

• Lockhart Beach Provincial Park and campgrounds adjacent to highway 3a are not included in the area restriction.

• Note: Access along the Gray Creek Pass FSR and Redding Creek FSR is permitted but entrance into the restricted area from those FSR’s is prohibited.

Road closures and area restrictions are subject to change depending on fire activity. Failure to comply with Section 11 (see below) restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.

Under this Order and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area, unless the person:

1.) first receives written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, or

2.) enters the area only in the course of:

(a) travelling to or from his or her residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

(b) using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

(c) travelling as a person acting in an official capacity as defined in s.56 of the Wildfire Act; or

(d) travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression or enforcement patrol activities.



