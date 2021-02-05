A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser

Anti-poverty groups blast Canada for accepting vaccines needed in poor countries

Canada decided to draw COVID-19 vaccines from international fund designed to help poor countries

Two of the world’s leading anti-poverty organizations are criticizing Canada’s decision to draw COVID-19 vaccines from an international fund designed to help poor countries.

Oxfam Canada and the ONE Campaign say it is wrong for the federal government to agree to accept almost 1.9 million doses of vaccine from the COVAX Facility by the end of June.

Canada is one of the leading donors to COVAX, a new international partnership under the World Health Organization created last year to help deliver billions of expensive vaccine doses to poor countries that can’t afford vaccinations.

In return, donor countries are allowed to receive a small percentage of vaccines for their own use, but the Trudeau Liberals have been under fire from their political opponents for doing that as Canada faces shortfalls in doses from two major international biotech firms.

Diana Sarosi, Oxfam Canada’s policy director, says it is wrong for Canada to accept COVAX vaccines because of domestic political pressure and says it will ultimately do harm in poorer countries.

Stuart Hickox, the Canadian executive director of the ONE Campaign, says Canada looks bad by accepting the doses and should be making plans to share its excess vaccines.

READ MORE: Every vaccine maker was asked to make their doses in Canada and all said no: Anand

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges
Next story
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

Just Posted

The team behind the HUB receives an Interior Health Quality award in 2019. Back (left to right): Amber Riel, Justine Keirn, Kat Coleman, Mike Fischer, Dr. Carrie Armstrong and Bryce Loughran. Front (left to right): Tania Wiklund, Carla Kelsch, Dr. Nerine Kleinhans, Carolyn Hawton and Julie Miller. Photo: Nerine Kleinhans.
3 years of the HUB: How Creston’s high school clinic continues to support local youth

38 per cent of high school students are registered in the program

Heath “Shpriken” Carra and Victoria “Pixie” Henriksen outside their home pottery studio in Boswell. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Shpriken and Pixie: The Pottery Artists behind Boswell’s ShprixieLand Studios

It was nearly 20 years ago when Victoria Henriksen and Heath Carra decided to trade in Calgary’s big city life for all the peace, quiet and seclusion that Boswell has to offer.

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Column: 6 months already?

“Moving to a small town in the midst of a global pandemic to serve at the helm of a community newspaper has been an interesting experience, to say the least.”

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A joint effort between local fishery officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and others resulted in the seizure of more than 300 illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay near White Rock this month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock

Boundary Bay seizure a five-day operation that involved fisheries officers, Coast Guard hovercraft

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

Most Read