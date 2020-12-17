Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Interior Health is reporting 66 more COVID-19 infections on Thursday, Dec. 17, for a total of 3,064 cases since testing began.

The number of active cases is 809. Twenty-eight are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU.

The cluster at Big White currently remains at 60 cases; an update is expected on Friday, Dec. 17.

The outbreak at Oliver’s McKinney Place long-term care home has 56 cases. Forty-one residents and 15 staff have tested positive at the home. IH announced the death of one resident earlier this week.

Kelowna’s Mountain View Village long-term care home outbreak has grown by three to 10 cases. Five residents and five staff members have tested positive for the virus. A man in his 80s previously died in the Mountain View outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton remains at four positive cases of coronavirus.

Twelve Interior Health residents have contracted the virus as a result of an outbreak at a Teck mining operation near Elkford.

READ MORE: Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Health officials diagnosed another 673 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 across the province on Thursday.

The trend continued from recent days, with 403 cased determined in the Fraser Health region, 145 in Vancouver Coastal, 66 in Interior Health, 47 in Northern Health and four on Vancouver Island.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is refining its testing to prioritize the most likely symptoms of the novel coronavirus, including fever or chills, a cough, loss of sense or smell or taste.

– With files from Tom Fletcher

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Coronavirus

Most Read