Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce is one of the places participating in this year’s Columbia Basin Culture tour. (Nelson Road Kings 2016)

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

The eleventh annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour is a fun weekend that combines a road trip with a customized cultural experience like no other.

On August 10 and 11, visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites at your own pace. With venues, exhibitions, artwork and performances changing every year, there is always something new to experience.

In the Creston Valley visit:

Kootenay Bay

  • Yasodhara Ashram 527 Walker’s Landing Rd.

Crawford Bay

  • Artisans of Crawford Bay 16100 Block of Hwy. 3A

Gray Creek

  • Tom Lymbery 1979 Chainsaw Ave.

  • Emerald Eastcliff Art Gallery 14361 Hwy. 3A, Gray Creek On Hwy. 3A

Boswell

  • Arrowsmith Gallery 12698 Hwy. 3A
  • Pepper People Studio Shop David Warren Clark 12006 Hwy. 3A

Creston

  • The Creston Museum 219 Devon St.
  • Laura Leeder 906 10th Ave. North
  • Kunze Gallery 215 Northwest Blvd.
  • Creston Valley Arts Council 121 Northwest Blvd., Creston Visitor Centre & Chamber of Commerce Bldg.
  • Fly in the Fibre 139 10th Ave. North
  • Tilted Brick Gallery 2nd Floor, 1136 Canyon St.
  • Pridham Studio Micah & Jeremiah Wassink 138 12th Ave. North
  • Raven House Dianne Grant 317 18th Ave. South
  • Art Barn Studio Beth Swalwell 805 25th Ave. South
  • Andrea Revoy 3816 Haskins Rd. East

Canyon

  • Mountain Wonder 56 Photography Howard Smith 4039 Zapp Road.

Take a sneak peek of the Artist/Venue Profile pages at cbculturetour.com, with additional images on Facebook: fb.me/cbculturetour and Instagram: #cbculturetour.

This is a free, self-guided tour, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grab a map, your Culture Tour Directory, and go! Look for directories at tourist info centres now or order one online.

