Fentanyl test strips are shown here in being used to analyze drugs. A drug that includes fentanyl and a synthetic cannabinoid named AMB-FUBINACA has been discovered in the West Kootenay. File photo

ANKORS warns of deadly pills found in West Kootenay

The synthetic cannabinoid AMB-FUBINACA was discovered during drug testing

ANKORS is warning of a pill being sold as fentanyl that also includes a deadly synthetic cannabinoid.

Green tablets that have the letters CDN inscribed on one side and the number 80 on the other include fentanyl, caffeine and cannabinoid AMB-FUBINACA, according to a Nelson Fentanyl Task Force press release issued Thursday.

The pill was brought into ANKORS’ Nelson location for drug testing on June 19. Further testing and confirmation of the drug’s ingredients was completed by Health Canada’s Drug Analysis Service.

AMB-FUBINACA was responsible for hospitalizing 18 men in Brooklyn, New York, four years ago. It was later responsible for about 20 overdose fatalities in New Zealand in 2017.

No deaths due to the drug have so far been reported in the West Kootenay.

