Alliance against open-net fish farms calls for feds to follow through on phasing out commitment

First Nations and fishing organizations renew call for feds to move away from current fish farm structure

A group of more than 100 First Nations and fishery organizations are urging Canada to follow through on its commitment to move away from open-net cage fish farms.

In a news conference Tuesday (April 5), representatives from five nations expressed their support for the transition, emphasizing the importance of preserving wild salmon for generations to come. The move would see open-net cage fish farms moved onto land, removing them from the path of wild salmon, along with the sea lice they often carry.

Chief Bob Chamberlin, chair of the First Nation Wild Salmon Alliance, said if action isn’t taken soon, B.C. will have no wild salmon left.

“We must recognize the crisis situation we’re in,” he told reporters.

"We’re in a time of change, we’re in a crisis. That crossroads requires true leadership and making decisions to stop what’s impacting our salmon,” Chief Darrel Bob says. — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) April 5, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously committed to a 2025 deadline for the transition in B.C. in a mandate letter to the minister of fisheries and oceans.

