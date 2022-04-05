Chief Darrel Bob, president of Sto:lo Tribal Council Tyrone McNeil and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip at a news conference Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Vancouver, B.C. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Chief Darrel Bob, president of Sto:lo Tribal Council Tyrone McNeil and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip at a news conference Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Vancouver, B.C. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Alliance against open-net fish farms calls for feds to follow through on phasing out commitment

First Nations and fishing organizations renew call for feds to move away from current fish farm structure

A group of more than 100 First Nations and fishery organizations are urging Canada to follow through on its commitment to move away from open-net cage fish farms.

In a news conference Tuesday (April 5), representatives from five nations expressed their support for the transition, emphasizing the importance of preserving wild salmon for generations to come. The move would see open-net cage fish farms moved onto land, removing them from the path of wild salmon, along with the sea lice they often carry.

Chief Bob Chamberlin, chair of the First Nation Wild Salmon Alliance, said if action isn’t taken soon, B.C. will have no wild salmon left.

“We must recognize the crisis situation we’re in,” he told reporters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously committed to a 2025 deadline for the transition in B.C. in a mandate letter to the minister of fisheries and oceans.

ALSO READ: Nanaimo fish farm plans to scale up production 15 times thanks to US deal

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fish FarmsIndigenous

Previous story
Lift operators at Kicking Horse take stand for better pay, working conditions
Next story
B.C. mayor calling on his peers to meet firefighting needs in Ukraine

Just Posted

Cassidy and Stephanie Tilling, sisters and owners of Good Company Coffee. (Submitted)
Sisters in business: Serving up coffee in ‘Good Company’

Big Little Lions will be performing at Kootenay River Secondary School on April 2. (Submitted)
Creston Concert Society starts spring season with Big Little Lions show

An ecosystem restoration burn will take place near Deer Park this week. Photo: Betsy Kline
Prescribed burn planned for Deer Park area this week

The current boundaries of the Nelson-Creston riding. Map: Elections BC
Nelson-Creston riding boundary could change following provincial review