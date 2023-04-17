RCMP say an alleged threat from a student at Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary School. Photo: John Boivin

RCMP investigating alleged student threat at Castlegar’s high school

Classes were open Monday at Stanley Humphries Secondary

Castlegar’s high school is open following an alleged social media threat made by a student.

RCMP said the threat level to Stanley Humphries Secondary School students and staff was considered low.

The student who made the alleged threat of violence Sunday evening and their parents have already been contacted by police.

These incidents are taken very seriously as the safety of our citizens is a priority, said Sgt. Monty Taylor in a statement. RCMP and Victim Services are also offering support as needed.

School District 20 superintendent Katherine Shearer said in a statement the district contacted police Sunday night about the alleged threat.

“We understand that incidents like these can cause fear and anxiety, and we are committed to maintaining open lines of communication,” said Shearer. “We are dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our students to learn and grow, and we will continue to work diligently to maintain the safety and security of our school district.”

Police say an investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

