Alert issued for Castlegar area after fentanyl found in illicit drug supply

A high concentration of fentanyl and benzodiazepines found in illicit drugs in the Castlegar area

Interior Health is warning of fentanyl and benzodiazepines in local drug supply.

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Castlegar area.

A high concentration of fentanyl and benzodiazepines has been found in illicit drugs in the Castlegar area. Of particular concern is a light pink power being sold as Down. The alert remains in effect through Feb. 9.

Interior Health says this drug has a high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation and that people who have used the substance may not respond to naloxone.

Interior Health is advising people to avoid using different drugs at the same time and to avoid mixing drugs and alcohol. IH advises people to never use alone, to test the drugs by using a small amount and to have a Naloxone kit nearby.

Drug checking services are available in the West Kootenay and ANKORS at 101 Baker Street in Nelson. ANKORS is also an overdose prevention/supervised consumption site.

