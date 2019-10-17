Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

A group oil and gas supporters is planning a counter-rally when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shows up at the Alberta legislature.

Glen Carritt, who organized the United We Roll convoy that travelled to Ottawa in February, says a similar convoy will start in Red Deer on Friday morning and make its way to Edmonton.

Carritt says the trucks are expected to arrive at the legislature at noon, when a climate rally is to begin with 16-year-old Thunberg.

He says Albertans in the oil and gas sector are frustrated with celebrities visiting the province and telling them how to run their business.

Thunberg has been making international headlines, meeting with politicians and leading protests demanding governments take action to address climate change.

Premier Jason Kenney has said the Alberta government won’t seek out a meeting with the teen, but hopes she takes time to learn how the province has some of the greenest oil and gas rules in the world.

