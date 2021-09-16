Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta post-secondary schools cancel in-person classes as new COVID rules kick in

On-line learning is to continue, new rules announced yesterday, some take effect immediately

At least eight post-secondary schools in Alberta are temporarily cancelling in-person classes as they work to adapt to a new range of provincial COVID-19 health restrictions.

On-line learning is to continue.

The schools include University of Alberta and MacEwan University in Edmonton, the University of Lethbridge, Mount Royal University in Calgary and the University of Calgary.

The new rules were announced yesterday and some take effect immediately.

There are now strict limits on social gatherings, and the schools say the province is also ordering two-metre physical distancing in all indoor spaces.

Premier Jason Kenney implemented the restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but there will be some exemptions for institutions and businesses that sign up for a vaccine passport program.

Kenney says COVID-19 has swamped hospitals and threatens to buckle the health system within days.

Other schools that have cancelled in-person classes are Medicine Hat College, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse

CoronavirusEducationvaccines

Previous story
B.C. driving school owner to install dash cams, in spite of prohibition
Next story
B.C. man, 72, dies in home while family waits on hold with 911 dispatch

Just Posted

The front steps of the Creston’s Town Hall were vandalized with red paint on Sept. 13. (Courtesy of Town of Creston)
Creston’s Town Hall vandalized with red paint

The BC Centre for Disease’s Control’s latest COVID-19 map shows new cases reported in each local health area between Sept. 5-11.
COVID-19 cases plummet across West Boundary, Kootenays

X
KIJHL teams can have 50% arena capacity with fully vaccinated patrons

Amanda Weber-Roy of BC Parks with Scott Jeffery of Nelson’s fire department in a forest in West Arm Provincial Park near Nelson that was cleared of dry wildfire fuel last year to create a shaded fuel break. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BC Parks creates shaded fuel breaks in forests next to Nelson