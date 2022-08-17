Alberta man lands truck on two vehicles in Sparwood overnight

Police reported no injuries in the incident, which saw four vehicles and a house damaged

It was chaos at a Sparwood residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when an Alberta man crashed his Ram truck on top of two vehicles in an incident that also damaged a house.

In a report by the Elk Valley RCMP, an officer was searching for a vehicle they witnessed run a stop sign on Pine Ave in Sparwood, when they found them shortly after, down the street at a Pine Ave residence.

“The initial investigator located a 32 year old Alberta man getting out of the driver’s side of a Ram truck that was currently sitting on top of two vehicles in a residential driveway with a third vehicle also showing signs of damage from the incident,” reads the report, which also said the incident also damaged the garage and house.

The force of the collision moved two vehicles from one driveway into the next yard. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and there was nobody in the house when the crash occurred.

The driver refused any medical assistance and appeared to not be injured according to the RCMP. Sparwood Fire Rescue was called to the scene to assist.

Police arrested the driver on the scene for impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle. They were breath tested at the detachment office and later released from custody to appear in Provincial court in December.

The RCMP investigation into the incident continues, with witness statements taken at the scene, and anyone with additional information asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP on 250-425-6233. All homeowners and registered car owners have been contacted and informed of the incident.

