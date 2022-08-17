(File photo)

(File photo)

Alberta man lands truck on two vehicles in Sparwood overnight

Police reported no injuries in the incident, which saw four vehicles and a house damaged

It was chaos at a Sparwood residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when an Alberta man crashed his Ram truck on top of two vehicles in an incident that also damaged a house.

In a report by the Elk Valley RCMP, an officer was searching for a vehicle they witnessed run a stop sign on Pine Ave in Sparwood, when they found them shortly after, down the street at a Pine Ave residence.

“The initial investigator located a 32 year old Alberta man getting out of the driver’s side of a Ram truck that was currently sitting on top of two vehicles in a residential driveway with a third vehicle also showing signs of damage from the incident,” reads the report, which also said the incident also damaged the garage and house.

The force of the collision moved two vehicles from one driveway into the next yard. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and there was nobody in the house when the crash occurred.

The driver refused any medical assistance and appeared to not be injured according to the RCMP. Sparwood Fire Rescue was called to the scene to assist.

Police arrested the driver on the scene for impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle. They were breath tested at the detachment office and later released from custody to appear in Provincial court in December.

The RCMP investigation into the incident continues, with witness statements taken at the scene, and anyone with additional information asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP on 250-425-6233. All homeowners and registered car owners have been contacted and informed of the incident.

READ MORE: Hospital board wrestles with capital project priorities


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATE: Crime in Nelson drops to lowest rate in over 20 years

Just Posted

Brad Tobin is the new head coach and general manager for the Thunder Cats. (Courtesy of KIJHL)
Thunder Cats bring back familiar face as new head coach

Reservoir behind Mica Dam, one of dams constructed under terms of the Columbia River Treaty. (Bonneville Power Ad)
Latest round of talks conclude over Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Grand Forks police responded quickly to a report of a robbery and make a quick arrest Monday evening.
Quick response by Mounties lead to an arrest in double robbery

Creston golfer Ashlyn Rejman and Team Kootenay won its first ever Team gold medal for Low Net at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. From left: Ashlyn Rejman (Creston), Mitchell Krahn (Christina Lake), Jordis Smith (Nakusp), Austin Krahn (Christina Lake), Lexus Coates (Nakusp), Adrian Roberts ( Rossland), and coach Kevin Nesbitt (Trail). (Submitted)
Kootenay golfers strike gold at Summer Games