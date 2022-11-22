Alberta man killed in head-on crash near Sparwood

Two vehicles collided on a stretch of Hwy. 3, east of Sparwood near the Alberta border on November 21

A 52-year old man from Alberta was killed in a head-on collision near Sparwood on Monday evening.

Elk Valley RCMP responded to reports of a serious head-on collision between a transport truck and a Honda Civic on Hwy 3, 12km east of Sparwood at 6:25pm on Monday night.

“Upon arrival, officers immediately observed the transport truck was fully engulfed in flames,” said RCMP Constable Debra Katerenchuk in a release.

“The semi was facing eastbound in the westbound ditch with the two trailers situated across the westbound lane.”

The Sparwood Fire Department responded to the incident to put out the fire.

The drivers of the two vehicles were the only people involved: The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the transport truck sustained no injuries and was released from the Elk Valley Hospital later that night after co-operating with first responders.

Police reported that there was significant damage to both vehicles.

“There was severe damage to the Honda Civic in the westbound lane perpendicular to the roadway. Road conditions were unfavourable at the time, and it is not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.”

Hwy. 3 was closed for much of the evening while first responders did their work, but it was open with alternating traffic within a few hours of initial reports of the incident at 6:25pm. The vehicles were left on the scene until they could be safely removed the next morning.

Local police are continuing to investigate the incident.

