After three years the Creston Leos Club shutting down

June 28, 2017 - In partnership with a Prince Charles Secondary School art class and the Creston Public Library, Creston Leo Club Literacy Project presented upcycled fridges as little free libraries. (Photo submitted)

The Creston Leo Club is disbanding after four years of service to the Creston community.

The Leo Club, a youth organization of Lions Club International, encourages youths to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities. The Creston Leo Club received its charter in 2016.

“Unfortunately, we are shutting down the club due to a lack of new members and club engagement,” said Andreas Kamp, president of the Creston Leo Club. “We need 10 to 15 members willing to serve in the community and right now, we have three or four Leo and that doesn’t work.”

From the beginning, the Creston Leo Club served in the community, helping individuals and organizations.

“There’s no feeling like volunteering. Where there’s a need, there’s a Leo. If someone needed their lawn mowed or if they needed snow plowed, we’d help,” said Kamp.

Over the past three years, the Creston Leo Club has focused its time on fundraising activities, community clean-up days and community events.

“The remaining funds the club has left are going to be donated to assist local nonprofit programs in the community,” said Kamp. “The Creston Leo Club wants to thank the community for everything they have done.”

