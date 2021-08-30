In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Canadian coalition forces assist during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Canadian coalition forces assist during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Advocates blast Immigration Department’s silence on Afghan requests for help

Canada’s last military flight left Afghanistan on Thursday

Grassroots groups say they don’t know what advice to give hundreds of Afghans now stranded in Kabul after pleading for Canada’s help.

The groups made up of veterans, refugee advocates and others say that is because the majority of those Afghans still have not heard back from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on whether their applications for resettlement have been approved.

As a result, the groups say they do not know whether to tell the Afghans to stay at safe houses in Taliban-occupied Kabul and try to escape on an allied military or civilian flight, or risk fleeing to Pakistan or another neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, told reporters on the election campaign trail that Canada supports a French and British proposal to create a safe zone at the Kabul airport so Afghans can continue to leave the country.

U.S. President Joe Biden has previously said the last American evacuation flight will depart Afghanistan on Tuesday, though the Pentagon refused to confirm the withdrawal date this morning.

Canada’s last military flight left Afghanistan on Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘We need your support,’ pleads female Afghan activist once helped by Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Afghanistan

Previous story
Midway fire dept. shares volunteer award with its youngest member
Next story
VIDEO: Massive fire threatens Lake Tahoe, more ordered to flee

Just Posted

Students in School District 8 will return to class with several new COVID-19 changes in place. File photo
COVID-19 guidelines for the start of school released for School District 8

The Riondel Community Centre. Riondel is one of several communities in the Regional District of Central Kootenay where pre-emptive evacuation planning is underway. Photo: Greg Nesteroff
RDCK to host community emergency planning meetings this fall

Keith Baldwin, pictured here with his wife, is one of five candidates running in the Town of Creston byelection to fill one of two councillor positions. (Submitted)
Town of Creston Byelection: Meet Candidate Keith Baldwin

Norm Eisler is one of five candidates running in the Town of Creston byelection to fill one of two councillor positions. (Submitted)
Town of Creston Byelection: Meet Candidate Norm Eisler