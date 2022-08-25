Admission passes, rental fees increasing at Creston’s rec centre

The fees for recreation admission and rentals is increasing by 3.7 per cent at the Creston and District Community Complex this fall.

The new fees are effective Sept. 6, and apply to drop-in, single-use, punch passes, and time-based memberships, as well as rental rates for the aquatic centres and other facilities.

This means general admission for adults will go up by 26 cents to $7.26 and by 13 cents for youth to $3.63. Admission for children and seniors over the age of 75 is still free.

The increase aims to match the B.C. Consumer Price Index (CPI), which equaled 3.7 per cent in March 2022. The CPI examines the cost of living by measuring the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods including food, clothing, transportation, and recreation. The current CPI reflects the impact of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and other economic issues.

Over the last few years, the RDCK board has worked to build a fee framework that provides greater consistency, transparency, and the ability to evaluate the financial performance of services in order to provide better value, according to Joe Chirico, general manager of community services for the RDCK.

“RDCK recreation services are funded through a combination of user fees and taxation, and recreation is subsidized by the community for everyone’s benefit,” said Chirico. “This framework allows the RDCK to enable lifelong participation in recreation and reduce barriers to recreation for children and youth. Costs for our operations have increased with inflation and are reflected in the new fees and charges, but we are still able to deliver high-quality recreation services at great value for users.”

To view the updated 2022 fees, visit the “Policies & Procedures” page at www.rdck.ca/recreation.

The RDCK continues to provide the Leisure Access Pass, which gives low-income families and individuals the opportunity to access recreation facilities at a 50 per cent discount on admission fees.

To learn more about the pass, visit: https://www.rdck.ca/EN/main/services/recreation/leisure-access-program.html.

