Additional 10 cases linked to Fernie COVID-19 cluster

The community cluster is now 91 cases since January 1

The community cluster in the Fernie area has increased by another 10 cases according to Interior Health (IH).

In a Friday update, IH reported that 91 cases were linked to the community cluster outbreak of COVID-19 within the Fernie local health area, up from 81 when first reported on Wednesday (Jan.27).

Of the 91 cases linked to Fernie, 60 are currently active – down from 63 when first reported.

“Most of the transmission occurred at recent social events and gatherings,” said IH.

The outbreak is reportedly mostly confined to the community of Fernie itself, though the local health area includes all of the Elk Valley and South Country.

All new cases reported as linked to the cluster outbreak have been identified since the beginning of 2021.

More positive cases have been identified in the Fernie area in the first month of 2021 than in all of 2020, when 59 cases were reported.

