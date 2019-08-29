Abandoned cat brought into Kootenay SPCA with broken sternum

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.

The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch is seeking the public’s help with raising $1,455 for a stray cat staff have named Claude, who came to the SPCA with a number of health issues including a broken sternum.

Claude not only has a broken sternum, but also suffers from hyperthyroidism and dental disease, which makes it painful for him to eat. Claude will need daily medication to manage his overactive thyroid along with surgery to remove his diseased teeth.

READ MORE: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

“Claude came into the shelter as a stray and his owners never came forward to claim him,” says SPCA East Kootenay branch manager Christy King. “We can tell this guy was once well loved, because his is super affectionate and friendly. Claude loves to hang back and relax, lazily playing with toys and accepting ear and chin scratches.”

Claude has had bloodwork and X-rays to confirm the sternum injury and make sure that he’s a good candidate for surgery, says King.

READ MORE: Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

His tests, examination, surgery, daily care and medication will cost $1,455. He will spend at least three months recovering in SPCA care before being ready to go up for adoption.

If you can help Claude and other animals in need at the East Kootenay SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95, Cranbrook, 250.426.6751.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Claude the cat was brought into the BC SPCA East Kootenay branch as a stray. He suffers from a broken sternum, hyperthyroid disease and severe dental disease. The branch needs to raise $1,455 for Claude’s recovery. (BC SPCA East Kootenay file)

Previous story
Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case
Next story
Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Just Posted

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

BREAKING: Polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

Lower Kootenay Band shows pride with rainbow crosswalk

Six volunteers painted a rainbow crosswalk along a popular Lower Kootenay Band… Continue reading

Two more candidates to run in Kootenay-Columbia riding

The Animal Protection Party and Libertarian Party will be on the ballot

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Saddle up for Interior Provincial Exhibition

Popular Armstrong fair attracts people from all over B.C., underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Abandoned cat brought into Kootenay SPCA with broken sternum

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

Most Read