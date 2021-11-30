(FIle)

(FIle)

97% of B.C. public service employees fully vaccinated against COVID following mandate

1.13% of staff remain completely unvaccinated or refused to provide immunization status

Just three per cent of B.C. public service staff have received less than a full series of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province said Tuesday (Nov. 30).

The province announced the requirement for all 38,240 public service employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 last month. The deadline to be vaccinated, ask for a medical exemption or be placed on unpaid leave expired on Nov. 22.

Of those three per cent who are not yet fully immunized, 439 staff, or 1.15 per cent, are partially vaccinated and have 35 days from the date of their first dose to become fully immunized.

An additional 274 employees, or 0.72 per cent, have requested an accommodation for medical reasons or other protected grounds. The province said those will be looked over on a case-by-case basis.

There are 432 employees, or 1.13 per cent of staff who are unvaccinated or refused to disclose their status. Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave for up to three months, after which they may lose their jobs.

Contractors and other people accessing employee-only areas of indoor public service workplaces must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 13. Members of the public do not need to be vaccinated to access government services.

B.C. vaccination rate for all eligible individuals ages 12 and up is 91.1 per cent for first doses and 87.8 per cent for second ones.

READ MORE: Unvaccinated B.C. public service staff to be placed on unpaid leave as of Nov. 22

READ MORE: No Omicron-specific restrictions planned as B.C. tests 200+ travellers from affected regions

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Gallery exhibit chronicles Nelson’s cannabis history
Next story
‘I definitely feel cheated’: Former students suing deceased Calgary teacher, board

Just Posted

The Grow Show opened at Touchstones on Nov. 26. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Gallery exhibit chronicles Nelson’s cannabis history

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation was presented with a donation of $40,240 from the proceeds of a fundraiser called Operation Owatz. This fitness challenge honoured the late Dr. Todd Owatz, a Rossland father, husband and cherished member of the community who advocated for healthy habits with his patients. This donation will support the purchase of a gastroscope for the KBRH Ambulatory Care Department where Dr. Owatz worked as a general surgeon. Sandra Owatz, Dr. Owatz’s wife (left, centre), and Lindy Welsby, Operation Owatz coordinator (right, centre) presented their generous donation from Operation Owatz to Dr. Ron Cameron, General Surgeon at KBRH (left), and Lisa Pasin, Executive director of the KBRH Health Foundation (right). Photo: Submitted
Memorial fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary surgeon raises $40,000+

Cokato Rd south of Fernie was impacted by flooding 10 days ago when the first atmospheric river hit the province. (Image courtesy of Valerie Barry)
High streamflow advisory issued for Kootenays, Upper Columbia region

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health planning COVID clinics in rural areas