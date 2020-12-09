A woman and her dog walk past a sign advertising face masks for sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

81 new COVID-19 infections in Interior Health

Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 81 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

This brings the total number of cases in the region since testing began to 2,420 – of which 656 remain active.

Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

The case count in the outbreak at Oliver’s McKinney long-term care home remains at 27. IH stated there is no indication that the virus was transmitted to the South Okanagan General Hospital.

“We would like to reassure all families of McKinney Place that we are working hard to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in a number of ways. This includes enhanced cleaning, cohorting staff so they work only with a specific group of patients, and by continuing targeted testing and expedited test results,” IH stated in a press release.

“Residents with COVID-19 are being monitored closely for more severe illness and everyone remains stable at this time. Staff are reaching out to designated family contacts to provide an update on their loved one in care. We understand families have concerns and we are committed to reaching out to designated contacts as quickly as possible.”

Across the province, health officials noted 619 new cases and 16 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have now been a total of 39,337 confirmed cases of the virus in B.C., and 559 deaths. There are currently 9,329 active cases; 338 people are in hospital, of whom 75 are in critical care or ICU.

Most Read