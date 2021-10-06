74 new COVID-19 cases in Trail; 31 in Nelson

Trail is again the centre of new cases in the West Kootenay

COVID-19 numbers for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Trail continues to lead the West Kootenay in new COVID-19 cases.

The Trail local health area had 74 new cases from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, according to a weekly update from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

That number is essentially the same as for the previous week, when an unexpected surge of 79 cases were reported in Trail.

Elsewhere, the Nelson area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had 31 new cases.

Creston recorded 20 cases, followed by the Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp (14), 11 in Castlegar and four in Grand Forks.

READ MORE:

• B.C. COVID-19 infections rise, 752 confirmed Wednesday

• Tracker says B.C. schools recording COVID-19 exposures at 10 times last year’s rate

• Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize booster shot of its SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus