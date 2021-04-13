72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Interior Health (IH) has recorded 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday, April 13.
The new cases bring the total number of cases in the region to 9,666 since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 916 active cases.
According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), there are 24 individuals currently hospitalized, and 10 in intensive care.
The outbreak at a long-term care facility in Kelowna, Cottonwoods Care Centre, has added an additional case and is now at 29 cases.
IH provided an update for current outbreaks in the region:
- Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
- Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.
- Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.
Overall, B.C. recorded 873 cases of the virus. Provincial health officials said hospitalizations are now up to 377 with two additional deaths in the province.
