7 days straight with fewer than 100 new B.C. COVID-19 cases

Recreational travel is picking up in B.C., with the COVID-19 advisory against inter-provincial travel expected to lift on July 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. public health teams reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the seventh day of fewer than 100 new infections province-wide as summer travel begins to pick up.

Active infections have declined to 1,096 as of June 25, with 108 people in hospital, down from 113 in the last 24 hours. There are 37 people in intensive care, three more than Thursday, and two more people have died with coronavirus-related conditions.

Some pop-up vaccination clinics have been moved indoors to escape the heat, and people who have an appointment are advised to check the location and prepare with hats, sunscreen and water. Adult vaccination with at least one dose is up to 77.6 per cent, with one in four people 12 and older have received two doses.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus