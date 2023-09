Eby promises fund to help communities accelerate projects, $4.75 million for rural firefighters

Premier David Eby promised additional support for municipalities to help them speed up housing policies. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Premier David Eby promised municipalities $61 million to help accelerate housing and another $4.75 million for rural firefighters.

Eby made these promises in addressing delegates at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual conference in Vancouver.

Eby also departed from historical practice by taking questions directly from delegates.

More to come….

