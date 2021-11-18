600 pigs and more than 100 dogs rescued from Interior B.C. flood zones

Finding shelter for the thousands of residents evacuated across the Interior due to flooding is no easy feat and neither is finding space to relocate 600 pigs, but the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) managed the task.

ALERT worked alongside Emergency Support Services (ESS), in Kelowna and Princeton ensure people had what they needed for their pets after they had to be rushed from their homes.

In Merritt, almost 100 dogs and cats were evacuated with their families. Over in Princeton, there was a different challenge at hand, 76 animals on their way to Manitoba were stranded due to road closures and ALERT responded with supplies and a plan to find a space to take care of the dogs. This same team also was responsible for relocating 600 pigs trapped on Highway 3.

Daryl Meyers with ALERT stated the importance of having motels and hotels allow pets to stay with evacuees as well as of the Animal Food Bank which has been supplying ALERT with food that is being distributed to homes, foster homes, hotels and to evacuees at the reception centres.

Currently, ALERT has many requests to find foster homes for animals and is working to establish qualified homes. If you are interested in being a foster home email info@alertcanada.org for more information.

ALERT is run entirely with volunteers and on donations. As a registered charity all donations are eligible for a tax receipt. All money donated now will be used for flood victims. If anyone would like to make a donation go to www.alertcanada.org or e-transfer treasurer@alertcanada.org. Donations of food can be directed to the Animal Food Bank at 250.860.4517 www.animalfoodbank.org.

