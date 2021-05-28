Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)

60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday, May 28.

The total number of cases in the region is now at 12,289 since the pandemic began, with 507 active cases. Currently, there are 18 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, with eight in intensive care. The death toll remains at 150.

The outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna remains at 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff and others, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Provincial health officers announced 317 new cases of the virus throughout B.C., with 3.1 million doses of the vaccine administered.

The province also announced it will step up second doses in order to reach everyone within eight weeks of the first dose.

“The virus is still spreading with new cases and clusters, which is why using our layers of protection and getting vaccinated – especially in this time of transition is so important,” Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on May 28.

They also announced a new care home outbreak at Brookside Lodge Nursing Home in Surrey. Other care home outbreaks in the Fraser Health region include Cherington Place and Chartwell Carlton Care Residence.

