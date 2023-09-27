Angela Cornish received 6-month conditional sentence for arson Tuesday in provincial court in Kamloops. (Kamloops This Week file photo)

Angela Cornish received 6-month conditional sentence for arson Tuesday in provincial court in Kamloops. (Kamloops This Week file photo)

6-month conditional sentence for B.C. woman who started 2 wildfires

Angela Cornish pleaded guilty to two arsons near the southern Interior community of Lac Le Jeune

B.C. — A 43-year-old Kamloops, B.C., woman who admitted to setting two arson fires has been sentenced.

Angela Cornish was charged with four counts of arson, related to numerous fires set between April and May 2022, at the start of the wildfire season.

Cornish pleaded guilty to two arsons near the southern Interior community of Lac Le Jeune and records show she received a six-month conditional sentence during an appearance in provincial court in Kamloops on Tuesday.

The court stayed three other charges related to alleged arsons near Monte Lake, Pinantan Lake and Lac Le Jeune.

An investigation by RCMP and the BC Wildfire Service began last spring after residents alerted officials to slash piles that had been set ablaze along remote logging roads south and east of Kamloops.

None of the fires spread into the nearby grass or bush.

READ ALSO: Woman accused of lighting fires in Monte Lake and Lac Le Jeune released on bail

B.C. Wildfires 2023Law and justice

Previous story
Former Kelowna Rocket admits to insider trading, fined $200k
Next story
Record-breaking wildfires inflate forecasted B.C. deficit to $6.7 billion

Just Posted

Fruitvale native Joe Cecchini, shown here competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, was recently named new head coach of the National Skeleton program. Photo: contributed by Mark Cecchini
Fruitvale native named head coach of National Skeleton team

The Cranbrook Law Court. Trevor Crawley photo.
Creston man charged with murder to stand trial next year

Longtime Trail baseball coach Brian Pipes was honoured Thursday evening with an induction into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame. L-R: Wayne Florko, Babe Ruth Senior VP Commissioner Robert Faherty, Brian Pipes, Glenn Wallace, and Deputy Mayor Bev Benson. Photo: Jim Bailey
Babe Ruth Hall of Fame holds ceremony for Trail inductee

From left, Mayor Everett Baker, Premier David Eby, Councillor Christine Thompson, Councillor Deborah Lafleur, Councillor Zak Eburne-Stoodley, RDKM Area D Director Linda Key Weise, and Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell posed for a group photo at the UBCM convention. Photo supplied by Mayor Everett Baker
Grand Forks Mayor talks health, housing with premier at UBCM