Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday (Feb. 11).

This brings the total number of cases in the region since testing began to 6,872, of which 899 remain active. The virus has caused 83 deaths in the region.

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care. A total of 5,887 people (86%) have recovered.

READ MORE: Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

READ MORE: Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case count plateaus

The health authority provided the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Carrington Place in Vernon has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has nine cases: one resident and eight staff. There are eight active cases.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 27 cases: 15 residents and 12 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 17 active cases.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 105 cases: 36 patients and 69 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 34 active cases.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There are no active cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 26 cases: 18 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are two active cases.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • In Vernon, Heritage Square’s long-term care has 70 cases: 47 residents and 23 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds call for continued vigilance as Canada sees 30% drop in COVID cases
Next story
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in B.C. tugboat capsizing

Just Posted

The latest issue of “the Fun Pape!” features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages. Photo: Aaron Hemens
“The front-line workers deserve so much more”: Creston readers react to latest issue of the Fun Pape!

The free paper’s latest issue features misinformation and anti-COVID-19 health regulations rhetoric, which come in the form of paid advertising on its front and back pages.

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Photo: pixabay.com
“Love Letters to the Creston Valley” initiative to support local businesses, show love for the region

Writers of all ages can pen a short-letter, poem or story expressing their love for the Creston Valley, where they will be entered into a random draw for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of 40 local businesses.

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Do large turnouts to anti-mask rallies in Nelson and Castlegar as well as RCMP callouts to COVID incidents, reveal troubling trend in West Kootenay? Photos: by Black Press
Rossland doctor troubled by COVID deniers in Kootenays

Kootenay patient refuses heart treatment due to belief in ‘Big Pharma’ conspiracy

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in B.C. tugboat capsizing

Third person rescued from shore and brought to hospital

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Most Read