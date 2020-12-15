A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)

56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, Dec. 15, for a total of 2,907 since testing began.

A total of 818 cases are active. Twenty-five people are in hospital and eight are in intensive care. The death toll has risen to seven after a female resident in her seventies passed away at McKinney long-term care home in Oliver.

“This has been our most challenging long-term care outbreak and we offer our condolences to the family and the caregivers,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of IH. “This is our seventh COVID-19 death in the Interior and we must all continue to do our part and follow the public health advice to protect our most vulnerable loved ones.”

Interior Health identified a COVID-19 cluster at Big White on Tuesday, where 60 cases have been noted so far. The health authority has attributed those cases to shared housing and social gatherings at the ski resort.

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton remains at four cases and Kelowna’s Mountain View Village long-term care home remains at seven cases.

Across the province, health officials reported 522 new cases on Tuesday, down from 759 on Monday. However, 21 more people have died from the virus. Hospitalizations rose by two, to 361. Patients in intensive care rose from 87 to 93.

Most Read