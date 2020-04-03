People walk past a COVID-19 testing area in Burnaby, B.C. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

There have been four more deaths in B.C. due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, with three of those fatalities linked to an ongoing outbreak at a Vancouver care home.

B.C.’s health officials announced 53 new confirmed cases of the virus during a news conference on Friday (April 3), bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 498.

The province has seen 641 people recovery from the virus, and a total of 31 deaths.

“We are continuing to work very hard,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said. “On a day when people have passed away it is hard to see the good but the slight reduction in the number of people in hospital is that way.”

COVID-19 in Canada
Infogram

More to come.

