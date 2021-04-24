Francois Joseph Gauthier has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without an authorized license. (Twitter/AlexBC997)

51-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting

Francois Joseph Gauthier will remain in custody until his next court appearance

A 51-year-old man is being charged for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Coal Harbour last weekend.

Police responded to calls of shots fired outside Cardero’s restaurant at around 8:30 p.m. on April 17, according to Const. Tania Visintin.

Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders were unsuccessful in reviving him.

“This happened in a busy spot on a nice evening and an innocent person could have gotten hurt, Visintin said.

Gauthier will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

The killing marks Vancouver’s fifth homicide of 2021.

