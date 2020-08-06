British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, left, and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pause during a news conference regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in B.C., health officials confirmed on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 6).

That brings the total number of confirmed active cased to 371 people. Eleven are in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

There are 3,881 confirmed cases of the disease in the province, with a roughly 86 per cent recovery rate.

More to come.

Coronavirus

