This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

39 new cases bring Canada’s COVID-19 count to at least 288

Government figures suggest the majority of the cases are concentrated in southern Ontario

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has grown to 288, as Ontario reported 39 new ones Sunday.

Government figures suggest the majority of the cases are concentrated in southern Ontario.

The total number of cases in the province currently stands at 142, with five classified as resolved.

The news marks the biggest one-day jump in new cases Canada has seen. As of Sunday morning, B.C. has the next highest number of cases at 73, with Alberta at 39 and Quebec at 24.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns
Next story
Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Whitewater Ski Resort to stay open despite COVID-19 outbreak

The resort is introducing several measures to keep guests healthy

Update: Hockey Canada brings Junior and Minor Hockey seasons to abrupt end

Hockey Canada confirms that BCHL and KIJHL playoffs, as well as BC provincials, are cancelled

MP Morrison appeals for calm over COVID-19 fears

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian encourages people to be vigilant, mindful of symptoms

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Take COVID-19 seriously, says Cranbrook doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Cancer patients urged to keep all appointments, if possible, despite COVID-19

While coronavirus presents higher risk to immune compromised, cancer treatment remains important

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

New program offers free legal advice to victims of workplace sexual harassment in B.C.

SHARP Workplaces program offers up to five hours of free, confidential legal advice

Most Read