310 vehicle crashes in Creston between 2015 and 2019

According to ICBC data collected between 2015 and 2019, the four-way intersection where 10th Avenue North, Canyon Street, Cook Street and Northwest Boulevard meet accounted for the most crashes in Creston with 14, four of which resulted in casualties. Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance

There were a total of 310 vehicle crashes that occurred in Creston between 2015 and 2019, according to ICBC data released in April.

The four-way intersection of 10th Avenue North, Canyon Street, Cook Street and Northwest Boulevard, accounted for the most crashes with 14, four of which resulted in casualties.

Another four-way intersection just down the street — where 20th Avenue North and 20th Avenue South meet Canyon Street and Crawford Street — was the site of 13 crashes, with three of them resulting in what ICBC is calling casualties.

At the intersection of Arrowsmith Road, Erickson Street and Creston-Rykerts Highway, there were 12 crashes, with two resulting in casualties.

The intersection of 11th Avenue North and Canyon Street is the location of eight crashes that resulted in injuries or fatalities. According to ICBC, six casualties due to crashes occurred at the Cavell Street and Northwest Boulevard.

To see more data on Creston crashes between 2015 and 2019, click here.

