Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna won $31M on the Lotto Max draw through her PlayNow.com account. (Photo/BCLC)

Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna won $31M on the Lotto Max draw through her PlayNow.com account. (Photo/BCLC)

31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big

‘I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account’

A thought to set up a lottery subscription on PlayNow.com turned into a life-changing decision for a West Kelowna resident.

Jennifer Cole opened her account in May and then won the July 8 $31-million Lotto Max draw.

“I heard that the jackpot was won on PlayNow.com, so I logged on to my account,” said Cole.

It is the largest lottery prize ever awarded from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected.”

Cole told her family about the win right away.

“My family initially thought it was a smaller amount, but once they woke up, I told them I won the jackpot. They were very excited!”

She said she is looking forward to retiring and spending more time with her family.

“I plan on taking some time to decide what’s next but am definitely looking forward to traveling.”

Cole claimed her $31-million jackpot on Aug. 12 at BCLC’s Kamloops head office.

READ MORE: Lake Country lottery ticket worth $500K

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaLottery

Previous story
Man accused of killing Nanaimo teen pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder
Next story
Columbia River salmon are at the core of ancient religion

Just Posted

Ryan Schubert has been charged with obstruction of justice, uttering threats, and breach of an undertaking. (Courtesy of Creston RCMP)
Man wanted by Creston RCMP on multiple offences

Rossland golfer Adrian Roberts and Team Kootenay won its first ever Team gold medal for Low Net at the BC Summer Games in Prince George. From left: Ashlyn Rejman (Creston), Mitchell Krahn (Christina Lake), Jordis Smith (Nakusp), Austin Krahn (Christina Lake), Lexus Coates (Nakusp), Adrian Roberts ( Rossland), and coach Kevin Nesbitt (Trail). (Submitted)
Kootenay golfers strike gold at Summer Games

The Slocan Bluffs wildfire on Saturday. Photo: Judith Fearing
More than 30 lightning fires still burning across West Kootenay

One of the work parties that helped removed 1,500 metres of wire fencing from the Pend D’Oreille Valley this year. of Photo: TWA
West Kootenay seniors do the hard work to restore habitat