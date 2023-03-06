An image taken Saturday (March 4) at the Cayoosh Pass near Pemberton shows an avalanche that came down and buried one skier. They were dug out by companions and airlifted out. (Avalanche Canada)

An image taken Saturday (March 4) at the Cayoosh Pass near Pemberton shows an avalanche that came down and buried one skier. They were dug out by companions and airlifted out. (Avalanche Canada)

3 skiers recovered alive from separate weekend avalanches near Pemberton

1 skier fully buried, 2 skiers partially covered before being rescued

Three groups of skiers were struck by separate avalanches in the Pemberton area Saturday (March 4), fully burying one person and partially burying two.

The hit skiers were lucky to have fast-acting companions who dug them out, leaving them injured but alive.

The first reported avalanche came down around 1:15 p.m. A party of three skiers accidentally triggered a thin wind slab, carrying one of them downhill through trees and burying them in about 40 to 100 centimetres of snow.

They were pulled out by their fellow skiers and rescued by helicopter by Pemberton Search and Rescue.

The avalanche was classified as a 2.0, enough to “bury, injure or kill a person,” according to Avalanche Canada.

The next avalanche came further southeast from the Cayoosh Pass around 2:30 p.m. Another group of three skiers were descending from the route when they accidentally got too close to a gully and set off a slide.

“The first skier miraculously ended up on top of the debris with no injuries. Second skier was fully buried and the third skier located and extracted them within approximately five minutes of the slide,” the Avalanche Canada report reads.

The buried skier was airlifted out.

The avalanche was classified as a 2.5.

The third avalanche was reported at 3 p.m., just north of the second one. Again, a party of three was skiing when a slide came down and buried one of them in about 1 metre of snow. They were pulled out by their companions and attended to by Pemberton Search and Rescue.

The strength of the avalanche hasn’t been classified.

So far this season, 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. The latest fatal slide claimed three lives near Invermere on March 1.

READ ALSO: Police confirm three skiers killed in southeast B.C. avalanche near Invermere

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Avalanche

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thousands of pro-Trump bots are attacking DeSantis, Haley
Next story
Watchdog reprimands logging company for large clearcut near Argenta

Just Posted

Forest at the Argenta-Johnsons Landing Face, with Kootenay Lake in the distance. Photo: Wilderness Committee
Watchdog reprimands logging company for large clearcut near Argenta

Hammer Head Equities applications for permits to remove trees on private property were denied by Rossland council in August 2021. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland council will not appeal court’s decision in favour of developer

Kurtis’ No Frills staff is ready to launch the sixth annual daisy campaign on Thursday (March 9), a fundraiser that benefits patients receiving cancer care at the hospital in Trail. L-R: Tyrone Siebert and store owner Kurtis MacGillivray. Photo: Submitted
Daisies cut and ready for 6th annual Kootenay Boundary cancer care fundraiser

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Ollie Clement battles for his second goal in 4-1 win over Creston on Saturday at BV Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nitehawks take Game 2, split with Thundercats in B.V.