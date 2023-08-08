Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire

Multiple pets rescued, says Port Moody Fire Rescue

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious.

Port Moody Fire Rescue was called to the Heritage Mountain townhouse complex just before 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7), a release from Port Moody Police said.

Firefighters tackled the blaze quickly, rescuing three people from balconies when they arrived on scene. Three people were injured and transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Port Moody Fire Rescue said multiple pets were rescued, and an off-duty Surrey firefighter also helped.

Const. Sam Zacharias said detectives were investigating the fire as “initial information suggests this fire may be suspicious in nature.”

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gwen Stefani announced as headliner for Laketown Shakedown 2024

Just Posted

The human-caused Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar began on Aug. 5. Photos: Betsy Kline
PHOTOS: Attacking Castlegar’s wildfire

Melissa and Ghislain in their storefront in the Waneta Plaza. The couple own Woodland Hillside, a new Trail business that is keeping wood out of landfills and creating beautiful hand-crafted wood products out of rescued lumber. Photo: Sheri Regnier
West Kootenay business is giving dead and fallen trees new life

Federal map showing Trail and Beaver Valley swallowed up in the new Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies riding. Image: Electoral Boundaries Commission
Federal electoral boundaries divide Greater Trail communities

Winlaw’s Thomas Sewell Byng Girard has been named to the Order of British Columbia. Photo: Submitted
Winlaw’s Byng Giraud named to Order of B.C.