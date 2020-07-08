Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 9, 2020, fire crews located three people dead inside the Econo Lodge in Prince George, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Three people have died in a potentially suspicious motel fire in Prince George.

Fire crews responded to the fire, in the 900 block of Victoria Street, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday (July 8) where they found a portion of the Econo Lodge on fire.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. fire crews located three people dead inside the building, according to a statement released by Mounties later in the afternoon.

RCMP have been advised by fire personnel that the blaze “appeared to be suspicious” but noted that the investigation is in its early stages and the cause has not yet been determined.

Investigators with the serious crime unit will be leading the probe.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Prince George RCMP ayt 250-561-3300, can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters
Next story
B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Just Posted

Traffic finally eases along Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists were stuck for up to six hours in ferry lineups over the weekend

Shoppers Drug Mart launches in-store virtual service at several B.C. stores

The service is now available in 12 rural B.C. communities and will expand province-wide in August

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

RDCK: spring flooding financial relief available

The provincial funds are for those affected by flooding in May and early June

School District 8: about 25% of students returned to schools last month

The number of students who participated in part-time classes was below the provincial average

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

B.C. tent camps persist as hotels, housing bought for homeless

Current estimate 40 camps, homeless counts stalled by COVID-19

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

Most Read