COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

28 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

The cases were reported between Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

Castlegar and Creston each had eight new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Arrow Lakes, which includes Nakusp, added seven, followed by three in the Nelson area and one each in Grand Forks and Trail.

COVID-19 cases have dropped across B.C. as vaccines continue to roll out. Interior Health, which includes the Kootenays and Okanagan, has 580 active cases.

In the West Kootenay as of Dec. 7, 87 per cent of people ages 12 and older in Trail have had two vaccine doses.

Castlegar follows at 81 per cent ahead of Grand Forks (77), Nelson (76), Arrow Lakes (75), Kootenay Lake (71), and Creston (71).

READ MORE:

Business holiday parties OK for more than 50, B.C. tourism group says

Improvements to vaccine technology in COVID age could benefit future inoculations

Coronavirus

Previous story
Study can’t confirm lab results for many cancer experiments
Next story
12 months at the top: Cranbrook man hikes Fisher Peak each month in 2021

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Winter Festival has a new website with all the information in one go-to spot. (Pixabay)
Creston Valley Winter Festival returns to spread holiday cheer

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
28 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band is handed a ceremonial key to the school by vice principal Mike Nelson. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston high school renamed Kootenay River Secondary School