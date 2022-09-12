26th annual Drive Fore Rotary set for Sept. 18

Much like many other events, the annual Drive Fore Rotary has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Last year, the event was reduced to a virtual fundraiser and silent auction, which still raised an astounding $25,000.

But this fall, golfers can rejoice and hit the course once again for a good cause. The charity golf day is set for Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Creston Golf Club with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. To sign up, the entry fee costs $75, which includes a delicious dinner sourced with local ingredients.

This year, the goal is to raise $30,000 to benefit many different organizations in the Creston community.

“The funds will go towards supporting all sorts of different things,” said Rick Minichiello, chair member of the Creston Valley Rotary Club. “We support scholarships for the students at the high school that are graduating. We support the elementary schools by helping with the breakfast programs. And then we get requests for support throughout the community, such as a grant to the Creston Museum to repair some of their artifacts. Basically any worthwhile non-profit organization, we can help them out.”

Anyone who is interested in a day of golf is encouraged to sign up with a team.

“It’s a fun tournament, not a competitive tournament,” said Minichiello. “Come out and show your support. The money raised goes right back into the community.”

To buy tickets, stop by the Creston Golf Club with cash or cheque, or sign up online at https://trellis.org/drive-fore-rotary-2022.

To raise additional funds, a silent auction will be live online until Sept. 15. Items of interest include gift cards to Real Food Cafe and Tim’s Fish and Chips and other local restaurants, swag from Wild North Brewing, oil service at Kal Tire, two rounds of golf in Castlegar or Christina Lake, Diamond earrings from Tony Mulder, a golf bag, kitchen appliances, tools, a 50” TV, wine, coffee and more!

READ MORE: Creston constable pedals 1,000 km for kids in need

Creston ValleyGolf