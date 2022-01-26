21 more deaths, 2,086 more COVID-19 cases in B.C. Wednesday

Seven-year-old Mabel Limdao is held by her father William as Dr. Kevin Evelyn gives her a COVID-19 vaccine at family clinic in Toronto, Jan. 13 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

B.C. public health teams reported 21 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 2,086 new confirmed infections and five outbreaks in the health care system.

Of the more than 30,000 active cases in the province, 949 people with active coronavirus infections are in hospital as of Jan. 26, down from 985 over the past 24 hours. Of those 136 are in intensive care, down from 144 on Tuesday. Of the deaths, 10 were reported in Fraser Health, six in Vancouver Coastal and five on Vancouver Island.

There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at Cascade Lodge, Mountain View Manor, Queen’s Park Care Centre, Royal City Manor (Fraser Health) and Victoria General Hospital (Island Health). The outbreaks at MSA Manor, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, New Vista Care Centre (Fraser Health), Brocklehurst Gemstone (Interior Health), Sidney All Care, Luther Court and Sidney Care Home (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 61 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Jan. 26:

• 780 new cases in Fraser Health, 12,776 active

• 464 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 6,873 active

• 455 new cases in Interior Health, 7,434 active

• 168 new cases in Northern Health, 1,186 active

• 219 new cases in Island Health, 1,781 active

