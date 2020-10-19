2021 Creston Bird Festival scheduled for May

Next year’s festival will be scaled down in comparison to previous years, and the committee has selected a COVID-19 coordinator to ensure that public health guidelines are followed

The ninth annual Creston Valley Bird Festival is scheduled to take place from May 7 to 9, 2021.

According to Tanna Patterson, the chair of the Bird Festival Committee of Wildsight, next year’s festival will be scaled down in comparison to previous years, and the committee has selected a COVID-19 coordinator to ensure that public health guidelines are followed.

“Get ready to greet our feathered friends as they return to the valley after a long winter’s absence,” said Patterson. “Next spring’s bird festival promises to be a safe outdoor event.”

This year’s Bird Festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where only two residents were able to participate for a single day event.

Any community members interested in becoming a volunteer with the committee are asked to contact info@crestonvalleybirds.ca.

