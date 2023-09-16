The Spetch Creek wildfire is burning 13 kilometres northeast from the community of Pemberton. The fire was first discovered Aug. 29 and is an estimated 100 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

2 visible wildfires burning near Pemberton, BC Wildfire Service says

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are responding to two “highly visible” out of control wildfires in the Pemberton area.

It says both will likely remain visible throughout the weekend due to forecasted windy conditions.

The service says the Spetch Creek blaze, 13 kilometres northeast of Pemberton, can be seen from that community as well as from Birken, Pool Creek and Highway 99, especially after dark.

Meanwhile, the service says the three-square kilometre Sockeye Creek fire is burning in the Birkenhead Lake Park, about 30 kilometres northwest of Pemberton.

It says that blaze is “very visible” from Birkenhead Lake and the surrounding areas.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province, with 155 ranked as out of control.

The Canadian Press

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

