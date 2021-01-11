The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

COVID-19: 2 students at large bush party near University of Victoria fined $230

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Oak Bay police helped break up a massive 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night.

UVic security called to report a gathering of approximately 100 students in the bushes off Haro Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road.

“When members attended, the group spread out continuing to meet in smaller groups around campus. Several students were not wearing masks,” said Oak Bay Sgt. Sheri Lucas.

Saanich police were also called to assist.

Two 18-year-old UVic students, one man, one woman, were fined $230 each for failing to comply with police direction under the Emergency Protection Act for not dispersing after being directed to by the police, Lucas said.

Most Read