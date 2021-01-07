UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

(Black Press file photo)

Police are looking for a male suspect after a man and woman were fatally stabbed on the side of a highway outside of Creston on Wednesday evening, Jan. 6.

Creston Mounties and first responders were called to the Highway 3 pullout near the Summit Creek Bridge for reports of a man and a woman in need of immediate medical assistance at 7 p.m.

The 40-year-old Calgary man died at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Kelowna’s RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit believe a male suspect fled in a vehicle associated with one of the victims. That vehicle has since been found in Salmo, but the suspect remains at large.

“Investigators have reason to believe the suspect and the victims were known to one another,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, the unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Investigators said that they aren’t releasing the description of the suspect at this time.

On Jan. 7, a front line officer located the body of a dead man near an electrical shed at a Salmo motel, and are now working to determine if he was connected to the double-homicide.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation.

“While we have yet to confirm this man is connected to the on-going homicide investigation, we are certainly alive to the possibility,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement.

”We are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to identify him, which will aid in making that determination.”

Police do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to the public, but have asked that people avoid the area.

Anyone with any additional information is being asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

